Rich Rodriguez is 'Tickled to Death' to Have Pat White & Rhett Rodriguez Coaching QBs
When Rich Rodriguez was putting his coaching staff together earlier this winter, many names were being thrown around as potential candidates to be the new quarterbacks coach. Very few expected that person to end up being Rodriguez's son, Rhett.
Rhett was on his father's staff at Jacksonville State as an offensive analyst this past season, making it his first job in the coaching space. Getting a position room in just his second year in coaching had many skeptical of the move, but Rich Rod feels like he's ready for it.
Assistant quarterbacks coach and legendary Mountaineer QB Pat White is back in coaching after being out for a year following his stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
Rodriguez was asked about the decision to hire the two and why they are each ready for this opportunity.
“First off, they know the system. Those guys, not only do they know it, they played in it. But I told Pat when I hired Pat, ‘I’m not hiring you because of what you did back in the 2000s. I’m hiring you because you can help us win now.’ It’s a team game, but the most important position that has to be coached well is the quarterback. That’s the first thing y’all ask me. Like, ain’t none of ya have asked me about the free safety. But the quarterback, we need as many eyes as we can so Pat’s going to look at certain things, Rhett is really smart, he knows the system, but he also knows how we want to implement it. He’s been working for this opportunity and so has Pat. I’m tickled to death to have them.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Isn't Opposed to Using Multiple Quarterbacks
West Virginia Scoots Off of the Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
There's One Position Rich Rodriguez Knows He Must Address in Next Portal Window
Quick Hits: Two QB System, Early Transfer Portal Needs, Rebuild Timeline + More