Rich Rodriguez Isn't Opposed to Using Multiple Quarterbacks
The one position everyone is the most concerned with is quarterback, as it should be. It's the most important position on the field, and anytime you lose a starter to graduation, there's somewhat of an uneasy feeling about what the future of the position may look like.
Fortunately for West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, he has options. Neal Brown's staff struggled to find a second reliable quarterback that they could turn to if things went sideways or an injury occurred.
Rodriguez, at this point in time, feels optimistic about the quarterback room and it's actually the one group he's not concerned with.
“Some coaches say if you have two, you have none. Or if you have three, you have none. I don’t believe that. I always say if you’re good enough to win with, I’ll play you, at any position, including quarterback," Rodriguez stated.
"I mean, hell, at Ole Miss, we were rotating guys in and out and some people questioned that with Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, but they were both good enough to start. I hope I have three quarterbacks or four quarterbacks that are good enough to win with and that’ll give me a comfortable feeling.”
I'd agree that you'd like to have two or three to win with, but I'm not sure a two-QB system is something that will work over the course of a season. You have to find one guy who you trust and roll with. There are very few examples you can point to where a two-QB system worked and said team won a bunch of games.
Now, having a package or two for a second quarterback is a totally different thing.
For example, let's say Nicco Marchiol wins the starting job. He's going to primarily throw the football, but at times will use his legs every now and then. Jaylen Henderson is such a pure athlete that Rodriguez may want to install a few things for him where it makes sense to put the ball in his hands.
Now something like that? Sure, it can work as long as you're not rotating him into the game so much that it turns out to be a two-QB system. The good thing is a decision won't have to be made for several months.
