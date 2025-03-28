Rodney Gallagher Discusses Transition from Neal Brown to Rich Rod, Decision to Stay
Two of West Virginia's top receivers from a year ago, Traylon Ray and Hudson Clement, decided to transfer out of the program following the coaching change. One who opted to stay put and see the situation through is Rodney Gallagher III.
The Uniontown, PA native grew up a Mountaineer fan and went to games as a kid. Leaving the school he followed since his youth never really popped up in his mind.
“My thought process was just to be patient," Gallagher said. "I wasn’t planning on doing anything just because I wanted to meet 1-on-1 with Rich Rod and see what his plans were and what his plans were for me. His plans were great for me, and I had no intention to leave.”
Gallagher's first impression of his new head coach?
“He just has that hard edge. I was like, oh wow! I’ve never had a coach that like pushes us to be super, super great, and wants things to be done his way right away. But at the end of the day, in the long run, he really cares about us and really cares about us being better and to get to that next level.
“I’m adjusting to it really well. I love this staff. I love the hard edge, I love the hard work," Gallagher continued. "Everybody is getting pushed and that’s what I love about it. At the end of the day, they just want us to be great and help change the program around. It’s been great. I have no complaints about it at all. I love it.”
Gallagher didn't get much of an opportunity to showcase his talents as a receiver under Neal Brown and was used more as a gimmick than anything. When he was used correctly, you could see the flashes of potential. In this new system, Gallagher could breakout into a star.
