Scotty Fox to Start for WVU, but Will the QB Carousel Ever Stop Spinning?
True freshman Scotty Fox Jr. is expected to start this afternoon at quarterback for West Virginia against UCF, according to 247.
Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins got the start at BYU a couple of weeks ago and did a pretty good job of doing what the coaching staff asked of him, which was a lot, particularly in the run game. He rushed the ball 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and completed 7-of-15 through the air, with three passes being dropped.
Is it a bold move?
Yes, but maybe not as bold as we all think. I'll start by saying, I would have given Wilkins the starting nod once again if I were in Rodriguez's shoes, unless he's just had a really rough two weeks of practice. Although the passing game wasn't great in Provo, his teammates didn't help him out much, and many of the play calls didn't challenge BYU's secondary.
It felt like a great spot to build with a young quarterback, given that he did some good things in his first start, had the bye week to learn from his mistakes, and build off of that performance this week. But hey, that's why I'm writing about the team and Rodriguez is coaching it.
Between the two youngsters, Fox probably has the highest ceiling, which is why I'm not going to completely rip the decision to go with him over Wilkins. From a situational standpoint, I thought it just made more sense to go with Khalil again.
If/when Fox struggles today, Rodriguez may turn back to Wilkins, and in all likelihood, it will happen. At least two quarterbacks have played in every game this season for the Mountaineers, which has been a big reason why the offense can't find any rhythm and consistency. Whether it's starting today with Fox or turning back to Wilkins next week, Rodriguez has to settle on one of these two for the betterment of their development and the offense as a whole.
