Phil Steele Weighs in on West Virginia's Chances to Steal One at UCF
Another game, another week that West Virginia enters as the underdog. UCF is hovering around a touchdown favorite, which is a little shocking when you take into consideration how much they've struggled in Big 12 play as well, failing to score more than 20 points in any of their three games.
Typically, each week on the In the Gun podcast, college football expert Phil Steele gives us a prediction for the West Virginia game, but this one's too much of a toss-up. Instead of revealing a pick, Phil gives his thoughts on the matchup.
Phil's thoughts + analysis
“My computer, when it looks at it, it has an AGG system (average game grade), which has nothing to do with the starting number; it only takes into account your opponents, who you have played, and then not just the scores of the game, but the yards rushing, yards passing, etc. In Big 12 play, while UCF is 0-3, they are +31 yards per game. And in Big 12 play, while 0-3, West Virginia is -158 yards per game. So, the computer actually thinks UCF has been playing better in the Big 12. Scott Frost has probably about as many transfers as West Virginia did, so these are two very similar teams in must-win situations. It’s a good shot. If you look at the rest of the schedule for West Virginia, you’d better get this one, huh? Because TCU, at Houston, at Arizona State, Texas Tech — there’s a lot of tough games coming up on the schedule. It’s going to be a fun one to watch.”
