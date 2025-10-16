The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. UCF Preview + Prediction
We're back on The Walk Thru Game Day Show after taking last week off with the team during the bye. West Virginia enters this week's contest against UCF still beat up and will be without running back Tye Edwards, who continues to deal with a hip injury.
Of the games remaining on West Virginia's schedule, on paper, this looks like one of their best opportunities to pick up a win, despite this one being on the road. UCF has not scored more than 20 points in Big 12 play, which bodes well for WVU, who has had its own struggles on offense.
To open the show, we discuss the lack of patience in college football and how much time WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez should get before folks should start to worry. Also, what is the biggest obstacle Rodriguez and the Mountaineers have to overcome in this rebuild?
After the break, Eugene reveals his Napoleon's Dynamite pick of the week, and then we dive into the deep end with our game preview, and of course, round out the show with our weekly pick'ems.
This week's pick'ems are:
No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock
No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max
The Mountaineers and the Knights will kick things off at approximately 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX.
