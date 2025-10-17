Key Defensive Starter Ruled Out for WVU in Latest Injury Report for UCF Game
Even after the bye week, the hits keep coming for the West Virginia Mountaineers. On Thursday night, the team officially ruled out starting defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV, making him the 10th Mountaineer who will be unable to suit up this weekend.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RN Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, DL Hammond Russell IV, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton
PROBABLE: S Fred Perry
UCF
OUT: QB Cam Fancher, TE Caden Piening, EDGE Sincere Edwards, EDGE Josh Dorsainvil, DT Horace Lockett, DB Jayden Williams
QUESTIONABLE: QB Jacurri Brown, OL Paul Rubelt
My two cents:
Losing Hammond Russell IV for this game is far from ideal. UCF is going to put an emphasis on running the football, per usual, and if the Mountaineers can't clog up running lanes, Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon could produce some pretty chunky numbers on the ground. Nate Gabriel is listed as his backup on the depth chart, so it's reasonable to think he'll get the starting nod in his place, but I'm sure we'll see a rotation of guys there in the middle, perhaps even Asani Redwood or Edward Vesterinen sliding there in certain formations.
The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
