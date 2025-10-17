Mountaineers Now

Key Defensive Starter Ruled Out for WVU in Latest Injury Report for UCF Game

The latest on the injury front for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV
West Virginia University defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
Even after the bye week, the hits keep coming for the West Virginia Mountaineers. On Thursday night, the team officially ruled out starting defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV, making him the 10th Mountaineer who will be unable to suit up this weekend.

Thursday night's full injury report

West Virginia

OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RN Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, DL Hammond Russell IV, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton

PROBABLE: S Fred Perry

UCF

OUT: QB Cam Fancher, TE Caden Piening, EDGE Sincere Edwards, EDGE Josh Dorsainvil, DT Horace Lockett, DB Jayden Williams

QUESTIONABLE: QB Jacurri Brown, OL Paul Rubelt

My two cents:

Losing Hammond Russell IV for this game is far from ideal. UCF is going to put an emphasis on running the football, per usual, and if the Mountaineers can't clog up running lanes, Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon could produce some pretty chunky numbers on the ground. Nate Gabriel is listed as his backup on the depth chart, so it's reasonable to think he'll get the starting nod in his place, but I'm sure we'll see a rotation of guys there in the middle, perhaps even Asani Redwood or Edward Vesterinen sliding there in certain formations.

The Mountaineers and Knights will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO Max. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

