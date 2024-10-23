Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 9
It wasn't perfect last week, but our predictions were much better than the previous two weeks as we went 6-2, bringing the overall record to 52-28. The two I got wrong? TCU beating Utah and Baylor taking down Texas Tech. Let's see if we can build off a strong Week 8.
UCF 28, BYU 27
I'm calling for the upset in Orlando this weekend. BYU has had a great start to the season and they'll win more games, but they won't go unbeaten in the regular season. This is their first trip to the east coast this season and that will play a role in this one. Plus, UCF should have won last week at Iowa State.
Baylor 33, Oklahoma State 23
I can't even believe what I'm seeing with this Oklahoma State team. I have zero faith in that thing getting turned around anytime soon and with the way Sawyer Robertson and the Baylor Bears went into Lubbock last week and crushed the Red Raiders. shoot...give me Baylor.
Texas Tech 34, TCU 20
Call me crazy, but I don't see how TCU is a 6.5-point favorite here. Heck, I don't even see how they are the favorite. I know they just got their tail kicked at home, but that one got away from them and fast. TCU's offense is an eyesore at times and I get their defense has played well at times, but I have very little faith they can keep up in this matchup.
Utah 20, Houston 17
Before the season, this looked like a sure win for the Utes. Now, I don't know. The Cougars have been really competitive at times this year and with Utah's struggles offensively, they may be able to hang around and win. This one, believe it or not, is a toss-up for me, but I'll still side with the more talented team in Utah.
West Virginia at Arizona
Score prediction will be published in a separate article on Thursday.
Kansas State 38, Kansas 17
I have a weird feeling this game is going to be extremely close in the first half, only for Kansas State to pile it on in the third quarter. It's a rivalry game, so you never know what to expect. Plus, Kansas finally found some confidence last week with a win over Houston. The Wildcats win comfortably after a slow start.
Colorado 30, Cincinnati 16
Cincinnati is a much-improved football team, but I just don't see a way where they go on the road and take one from a red-hot Colorado. Very similar to the game above, I do expect a tightly contested game toward the beginning before the Buffs turn it on in the second half to pull away.
