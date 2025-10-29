Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Houston
Hitting the road once again for what seems like the 18th road trip this season for West Virginia, and this will be their most difficult opponent away from home so far, facing the 22nd-ranked Houston Cougars.
Can WVU get the job done or at least keep it close?
Spread: Houston - 13.5
Prediction: Houston covers.
I'm torn on this, to be completely honest with you. If West Virginia's defense plays like it did a week ago and Scotty Fox plays another clean game at quarterback and moves the ball, the Mountaineers will have a chance to not only cover but also win this game.
However, the road has not treated the Mountaineers kindly this season, and it's hard for me to believe that their luck will change this week against a pretty stingy defense with a true freshman at quarterback. Fox did a great job of taking what a poor TCU pass defense gave him and made them pay. Houston will allow him to complete passes underneath, but they now have a full game of tape on him and will know exactly how to get after him and force him into bad decisions. The lack of a run game will also hurt WVU in this one. WVU hangs around, but the Cougars ultimately pull away.
Total: 49.5
Prediction: Under
West Virginia's defense flew around and played its best game in Big 12 Conference play last week against an explosive TCU offense. That should give them some confidence to carry that over into this week's matchup against Houston, which has not found a ton of success on the ground and isn't going to necessarily light you up through the air.
I also have a feeling we're going to see a few freshman moments from Scotty Fox in this game, and if it results in turnovers and a bunch of three-and-outs, they'll revert to their pre-TCU ways.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia in Pursuit of G League Forward Kok Yat Ahead of 2025-26 Season
Rich Rodriguez Explains Why Jimmori Robinson Didn't Play vs. TCU
Quick Hits: Jimmori Robinson Update, Pursuing Commits, Scotty Fox Evaluation + More
Big 12 Football Power Rankings Entering Week 10 of the 2025 Season
Rich Rodriguez Defends Strength Staff, Calls Injuries '100 Percent Bad Luck'