Big 12 Football Power Rankings Entering Week 10 of the 2025 Season
Another week of Big 12 Conference play is in the books, so it's time to shuffle up the league power rankings. Here's how I see things as we enter Week 10 of the season.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Pokes stood no chance last week against Texas Tech, but my goodness, that offense is a mess — 87 yards passing and 95 rushing? Woof.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
For the first time in league play, the Mountaineers showed some life, giving TCU quite the scare. They may have found an answer at quarterback with true freshman Scotty Fox, but the supporting cast still needs to drastically improve.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
The Buffs suffered the worst defeat of any Big 12 team in league play this season, falling to Utah 53-7. If it weren't for West Virginia being winless in league play, I would have dropped them a spot this week.
13. Arizona Wildcats
Bye Week.
12. UCF Knights
Bye Week.
11. Baylor Bears
The Bears have dropped two straight and are pretty much cooked when it comes to fighting for a spot in the Big 12 title game. A very disappointing year for the team that many thought could win the conference.
10. Kansas Jayhawks
For the second straight week, Kansas loses a game by the score of 42-17. They're now losers in three of their last four. Fortunately for them, they have a get-right game this week vs. Oklahoma State.
9. Iowa State Cyclones
ISU led BYU 24-17 at the half and then got outscored 24-3 in the final two quarters. That's three straight Ls for the Clones, and things won't get any easier this week with Arizona State coming to town.
8. TCU Horned Frogs
It wasn't pretty by any means, but TCU survived in Morgantown and remains in play for a spot in Dallas. They'll use this bye week to rest up before entering a four-game gauntlet to end the season with Iowa State, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati.
7. Kansas State Wildcats
Don't look now, but K-State has won three of its last four and appears to be turning the corner. They'll have a massive game this weekend against Texas Tech, so we'll find out real quick if they are a contender or pretender.
6. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils suffered their second conference loss of the season, but there doesn't appear to be any panic from Kenny Dillingham. "This is where we were a year ago," he said.
5. Utah Utes
The Utes hammered Colorado by 46. Easy win, but not putting much stock in it.
4. Houston Cougars
Huge win for Houston last week over Arizona State, proving they are legit and worthy of title talk. They have a struggling WVU team this Saturday, so the good time should keep on rolling.
3. Cincinnati Bearcats
What a day for Cincy's defense. To limit Sawyer Robertson to just 137 yards through the air is impressive. I did not expect the Bearcats to have just one loss at this juncture of this season.
2. BYU Cougars
The Cougs surprised me once again. I didn't think they would go into Ames and beat a team that was off a loss, off a bye, and at home. They continue to prove me (and many others) wrong.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
I know Tech has a loss, but still, they are the most talented team in this conference, hence why it's called a power ranking. This isn't a list purely based on wins and losses.
