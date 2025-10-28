Quick Hits: Jimmori Robinson Update, Pursuing Commits, Scotty Fox Evaluation + More
It'll be another challenging week for West Virginia as they'll hit the road to take on No. 22 Houston, but much of today's press conference was about the progress of certain players, recruiting, and the culture.
Here are some of the highlights from today's presser.
Evaluation of the offensive line
"Didn't do a great job in the running game; some of it we probably could have had better calls. Was okay in pass pro. We did get rid of the ball pretty quickly a lot of times, but you have to be able to convert the short-yardage stuff; that was the most frustrating part of it. It's not just o-line, it's play call, it's the tight ends, it's running backs, it's everything. To win a game like that, you've got to be able to convert the short-yardage stuff, and we didn't do a good job of that."
What it's like preparing a true freshman to be the starting quarterback
"What's most unique with Scotty is that he doesn't have any experience around him. The guys might be older guys, but everybody around him is new to the system, and everybody but one is a new starter. It's a different dynamic. I mean, I've had freshmen quarterbacks before, but they would have maybe a little experience up front, some experience in the receiver room, but nobody has any experience. That's not an excuse, that's just the reality. We have to have enough stuff in order to be able to execute and score points, but we can't overcomplicate things."
Playing hard one week and not playing hard the next
"That's probably the most frustrating part because that's supposed to be a given from day one. No matter what happens, no matter what the situation is, we've got to play hard, play smart. For the most part, I think we have, but if there's one time a guy is not playing as hard as he can possibly play, that's one time way too many. It shouldn't take this long to do that, but maybe it does. We're going to continue to do that until that culture is a given. People say it's harder nowadays with the portal, and that's probably true, but it still could be done. I won't stop preaching it and coaching it until it does happen."
What Scotty Fox did well against TCU
"I thought he was accurate. I thought his decision-making was pretty good. I think he was seeing the field. He was getting rid of the ball quickly when he had to. There was a lot to grow off of. He's going to see something new every week, and we got to help prepare him for that. But for a true freshman in that environment, he was composed, and there were a couple times he dropped some snaps or something, but even then, he didn't panic. I was proud of the way he played."
Curtis Jones Jr. playing some running back
"We thought about doing it in the last game because he's a bigger guy, but we hadn't given him enough reps in practice for me to be totally comfortable with that. He'll get more reps in practice this week at running back to try and help that situation. We just haven't been live with him, and he's playing a lot on defense and special teams. For instance, he'll get more reps today at running back than he had last week for sure."
Pursuing commits of other schools where the coach was fired
"Oh, no question. When the job comes open, the first thing our recruiting staff does is look at who is committed to them and let's watch those guys. I mean, why not, right? They don't sign until the first week of December, so yeah, anybody that was committed to some of these other teams, everybody, I'm sure is jumping all over them, and you have to. It's always been that way, but it's even more so now that the early signing period is in December."
What's going on with Jimmori Robinson
"I think there was so much hype with that, and I don't know if you could ever live up to that certain type of expectation, but last week wasn't a great week for him as far as preparation goes, and some other stuff. Hopefully, this week he'll be totally in on our preparation and can have a bigger role on Saturday."
