Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU
This weekend, West Virginia has another challenging test awaiting them as the TCU Horned Frogs stroll in, winners of two of their last three. Winning this one seems like a tall ask, but can they at least keep it close?
Spread: TCU - 15.5
Prediction: TCU covers.
This thing opened at 14.5, and honestly, I'm stunned that by the time I did this article (every Wednesday), it didn't balloon up to 17 or higher.
Last week was a great spot situationally for West Virginia to get back on track and maybe even get back in the win column. They were coming off a bye week, and UCF had just lost a physical game to Cincinnati on the road, but instead, it looked like UCF was the team fresh off an open week.
WVU's secondary got torched once again, and in all likelihood, that'll be the same result this weekend when they face Josh Hoover and his dynamic duo of receivers in Eric McAlister and Jordan Dwyer.
Offensively, West Virginia may have had its worst performance in years, which is saying something considering some of the other atrociously bad outings this year. True freshman Scotty Fox will be in line to start again, and unless he gets more production out of his supporting cast, he could be in for another rough day.
Total: 55.5
Prediction: Over.
I had been leaning toward unders recently, but the Mountaineers' defense has been giving up a ton of yardage and points lately, causing me to flip to the over this week. The totals for WVU's conference games thus far are 51, 62, 62, and 58. Are they going to be able to keep TCU's explosive offense in check to keep this under the number? If they do, hats off to Zac Alley and his crew, but I don't see that happening.
