Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jeffery Pooler in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr.

After seeing minimal playing time during his first two years of action, Pooler stepped it up a notch in 2019. He played in all 12 games, including seven starts and finished the season with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

With the luxury of playing alongside Darius and Dante Stills, Pooler's expectations aren't necessarily high. They don't expect him to be racking up sacks left and right, but more so a guy that can help them in stopping the run on the edges.

Despite not showing his true pass rush abilities to this point, I do firmly believe we will see a slight uptick in sack numbers and tackles for loss. The Stills brothers will be getting a lot of attention from opposing offensive lines as Pooler will be flying under the radar.

Stellar

A stellar season for Pooler would be doubling his 2019 sack total, becoming the Mountaineers' third reliable pass rusher. He doesn't have to reach stardom to be considered a stellar season and he probably won't have to.

Standard

The standard for Pooler looks like what we have already seen from him. He'll be good for a couple of sacks, a handful of tackles for loss, and a quality body in the defensive line rotation. Won't post great production, but will hold his ground.

Subpar

West Virginia has added several bodies to the defensive line this offseason including Maryland transfer Bryce Brand and NC State transfer Joseph Boletepeli. Taijh Alston will also be returning from injury. A subpar season for Pooler would be losing out on playing time to one of these guys and seeing his role diminish.

