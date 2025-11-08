Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations After West Virginia's Win Over Colorado
It wasn't pretty, but West Virginia was able to hold off a late comeback attempt from Colorado to win their second straight game.
With another game in the books, we have some stock movement.
Stock Up: RB Diore Hubbard
If you're looking at the stat sheet, Hubbard's production isn't going to wow you. He runs incredibly hard and is constantly fighting for extra yardage. He's also shown he's a capable pass catcher and showcased it more than just his 69-yard wheel route. Once the supporting cast improves, so will Hubbard's production.
Stock Down: Run blocking
To not get any push against one of the worst run defenses in the country is alarming. The offensive line has been brutal to watch all year, but I thought they turned a corner some last week in Houston. The Buffs allowed over 215 yards per game, and there was just nothing there today. Of all the things that will irritate Rich Rod in this game, this tops the list.
Stock Up: LB Ben Bogle
How about Ben Bogle? What a day he had, ending the day as one of the leading tacklers for West Virginia and coming up with a pair of sacks. With Chase Wilson and Reid Carrico set to graduate, Bogle will be a guy who can play his way into a starting role next season. Seeing him play strong football late in the season is a nice sight for Zac Alley.
Stock Down: RG Kimo Makane'ole
I really don't understand the decision to go back to Makane'ole. I know Rodriguez is about to give the guy who had the best week of practice the nod, but the o-line appeared to have found some confidence last week with Donovan Haslam at left guard and Walter Young Bear at right guard. Why disrupt that? Kimo allowed a sack on the first drive of the game and then allowed pressure on the second interception by Fox.
