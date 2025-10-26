Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU Might Have Stumbled Upon an Identity
It resulted in another loss, but West Virginia put up a valiant effort against a really good 6-2 TCU team on Saturday night and nearly had a chance to get the ball back twice at the end for a shot to go win the game.
The level of effort and physicality that was on display was night and day from what we saw a week ago in Orlando, and because of it, the Mountaineers avoided another embarrassment. Instead, they found some positive things to build on, especially the performance of true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., who tossed for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
When you take into account the difficulty of the remaining schedule and the fact that WVU has to win out to reach a bowl game, all of the focus should shift to building toward 2026. This is something that I thought should have happened a week ago, but better late than never, right?
By that, I'm talking about playing more and more of the younger guys who have years of eligibility left, within reason of course. You're not going to take Fred Perry off the field to see what Zae Jennings can do, but there could be a handful of plays where you try to work Jennings or Chris Fileppo onto the field.,
See what the young guys can do
Offensively, it starts with sticking with the same five they played yesterday, except for making a change at right guard. Donovan Haslam slid in at left guard for Walter Young Bear, and Malik Agbo stood in for Ty'Kieast Crawford at right tackle.
Agbo struggled mightily in the run game, but who didn't? TCU had its way in that aspect of the game and just pushed WVU's entire line around. The one thing Agbo has to do is fill out his frame and get stronger, which, of course, can't happen until the offseason. He did hold up in pass protection, however. Haslam started off the game okay, but had some bumps along the way as well. I guess the encouraging thing is neither played great, yet they didn't allow a single sack. Baby steps.
I've been saying for weeks that Haslam and Agbo need to be in the starting lineup because they've shown glimpses of being capable bodies, and they each have eligibility beyond this season. You have to find out what they can do and if there's any chance that they can be a part of the starting lineup next season. I'd give them both a C for this game, but that's much better than the production they've been getting from those two spots. Now, it's about improving each week as they log more reps.
An identity found?
I'm not going to be fooled by West Virginia's pass game yesterday and just automatically assume Scotty Fox is going to be the next Will Grier (with legs). TCU's pass defense entered the week ranked in the bottom 25 nationally, and yes, even behind the Mountaineers. If there were a game to get a good taste in the pass game, this was it. That said, you still have to tip your hat to the freshman for getting the job done, playing clean football, and looking under control.
The rushing attack is a work in progress, which was evident in the grand total of 40 yards they accumulated on the ground. Diore Hubbard ran hard and with a strong burst, but just met a brick wall every time he reached the line of scrimmage. This o-line hasn't created nearly enough creases for the running backs this year, and certainly didn't last night. I'd like to see the aerial attack have some success against a much better Houston defense next week before truly hopping on the Scotty Fox bandwagon, but I do think there's something there. For West Virginia to have a chance next week, and any week for that matter, they're probably going to have to sling it around a good bit.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Sees Potential Moving Forward and Applauds Mountaineer Fans
Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 23, West Virginia 17
Stock Up, Stock Down: Fox Emerges, Vaughn Re-Emerges, New O-Line Evaluation + More
Four Rapid Takeaways From West Virginia's Heartbreaking Loss to TCU
Pat McAfee Stepped Up After a Major Donor Failed to Deliver for WVU Football