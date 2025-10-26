Stock Up, Stock Down: Fox Emerges, Vaughn Re-Emerges, New O-Line Evaluation + More
Rich Rodriguez's West Virginia Mountaineers came oh so close to putting an end to their losing streak, but fell short to TCU by a 23-17 score.
Let's take a look at the latest stock report.
Stock up: QB Scotty Fox Jr.
The natural reaction is to jump the gun and say he's the answer for the future at the quarterback position. The same was said about Khalil Wilkins until he endured some struggles. I do believe he has the best blend of passing/rushing ability of the current room, thus giving him the highest ceiling. However, I want to see him put a few of these performances together and show some impressive things against better defenses. TCU's pass defense ranks in the bottom 25 nationally. Nevertheless, a huge boost in Fox's stock.
Stock down: The offensive line
From a pass protection standpoint, it was much better, but a lot of that can be attributed to Scotty Fox getting the ball out extremely quickly. There was nothing in the run game, though, and that put more pressure on the true freshman quarterback's plate. Donovan Haslam got the start at left guard in place of Walter Young Bear, and Malik Agbo started in place of Ty'Kieast Crawford — both showed some good things, but not nearly enough, as the same problems continued with clogged up running lanes.
Stock up: WR Cam Vaughn
It's been a long time since the Mountaineers were able to uncork Vaughn, and tonight, it finally happened. Fox established a connection with him early in the second half and made some big-time catches, while also drawing some flags on the defense.
Stock up: The tight ends
It's been a brutal season for this group in both aspects, receiving and blocking. Tonight was much better, particularly in the pass game. Grayson Barnes, Jacob Barrick, and Ryan Ward each got involved, becoming a bit of a security blanket for Fox at times.
Stock down: QB Khalil Wilkins
This probably seems unfair because he didn't play, but with the way Fox performed, it's hard to see Wilkins getting healthy and then overtaking him, assuming he continues to improve. Fox is much further along in his development as a passer despite being a year younger. WVU needs to have a true dual-threat operating this offense, and Fox gives them that.
