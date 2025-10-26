Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: TCU 23, West Virginia 17

Recapping the Mountaineers' loss to the Horned Frogs.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Falls in Heartbreaking Fashion to TCU
True freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. nearly lifted West Virginia to victory over TCU on Saturday night, but didn't have the opportunity to get the ball back at the end of the game for a shot to go win it.

The Horned Frogs just barely recovered an onside kick attempt by West Virginia and then converted a 3rd down, but fumbled on the play, giving Mountaineer fans hope for just a split second before the ball bounced right up into the hands of a nearby Frog receiver, essentially sealing the deal.

Tonight on the Mountaineer Postgame Show we discuss...

Scotty Fox's day

The freshman looked sharp all night long, becoming the first WVU QB to throw for 300 yards on the season. Can he do it against a better defense, though? For now, it's a huge confidence boost for him and the coaching staff.

Finding building blocks

Donovan Haslam and Malik Agbo got the start over Walter Young Bear and Ty'Kieast Crawford. It wasn't perfect, but there were a few more promising moments than the first seven games of the season. Can those two continue to improve and become starters in 2026?

