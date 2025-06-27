'College Football 26' Video Game Ranks the Top 25 Toughest Stadiums to Play
College football is right around the corner.
Soon enough, our Saturdays will be filled with marching bands, rivalry matchups and one last Lee Corso headgear pick. But until then, we'll have to turn to EA Sports' College Football 26 video game, set to release July 10, to fill that void in our hearts.
Last summer, EA Sports released the first edition of the video game since 2013 and published a list of its top 25 toughest stadiums to play in as an opponent. Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies, was ranked as the best atmosphere in College Football 25. But after the Aggies finished last season 8-5 (and 5-2 at home), Kyle Field dropped out of the top 10 altogether.
Here's how the video game ranked the stadiums around the country:
College Football 26: Top 25 toughest places to play
25. Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)
24. Spartan Stadium (Michigan State)
23. Boone Pickens Stadium (Oklahoma State)
22. Carter-Finley Stadium (NC State)
21. Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame)
20. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)
19. Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)
18. Husky Stadium (Washington)
17. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)
16. Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina)
15. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin)
14. Doak S. Campbell Stadium (Florida State)
13. Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas)
12. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
11. Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
10. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
"The Big House," ranked 16th last year, finds itself in the top 10 in 2025. With a capacity of 107,601, Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States. And when the Wolverines are rolling? Look out.
9. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
The Oregon Duck's home address. Many have called Autzen Stadium the loudest venue in college football.
8. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma)
Five of the Sooners' six wins last season occurred at home, including a 24-3 victory over No. 7 Alabama that bounced the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff picture. Even in a down year, it's a tough place to play.
7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida)
Is there a cooler nickname for a college football stadium than "The Swamp?"
6. Memorial Stadium (Clemson)
The Tigers' epic trot down The Hill is one of the greatest entrances in all of sports. It looks pretty cool on a video game, too.
5. Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama)
That's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium to you.
4. Sanford Stadium (Georgia)
It's not easy to suit up as an opponent between the hedges.
3. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)
A tough place to play—especially if you plan to plant a flag at midfield after the game.
2. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
Is there anything more intimidating than a white out at Beaver Stadium?
1. Tiger Stadium (LSU)
Ranked No. 3 last year, the Tigers leap into the top spot after going 6-1 on home turf in 2024.