West Virginia Adds Commitment From Top JUCO RB Martavious Boswell

WVU has added another running back to the 2026 class.

Martavious Boswell
West Virginia has gained a commitment from junior college running back Martavious Boswell (5'10", 170 lbs) of Copiah-Lincoln C.C. He becomes the third JUCO skill player the Mountaineers have added in the 2026 class this month, joining wide receivers Keon Hutchins and Kedrick Triplett.

Boswell picked the Mountaineers over Kansas State, Mississippi State, and Tulsa. He also had interest from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Tulsa, UL Monroe, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State, and Western Michigan.

This season, the speedster rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, which put him among the national leaders in all of junior college football. He becomes the third running back to commit to WVU in this cycle, joining high school recruits SirPaul Cheeks and Christopher Talley.

2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

