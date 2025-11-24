West Virginia Adds Commitment From Top JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
West Virginia has gained a commitment from junior college running back Martavious Boswell (5'10", 170 lbs) of Copiah-Lincoln C.C. He becomes the third JUCO skill player the Mountaineers have added in the 2026 class this month, joining wide receivers Keon Hutchins and Kedrick Triplett.
Boswell picked the Mountaineers over Kansas State, Mississippi State, and Tulsa. He also had interest from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Tulsa, UL Monroe, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State, and Western Michigan.
This season, the speedster rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns, which put him among the national leaders in all of junior college football. He becomes the third running back to commit to WVU in this cycle, joining high school recruits SirPaul Cheeks and Christopher Talley.
2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown
West Virginia’s Wiggle Room in Non-Con Play is Nearly Gone with Key Games Ahead
West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Ross Hodge Expresses Sharp Frustration with WVU’s Physicality vs. Xavier
Stock Up, Stock Down: Tournament Resume, Eagelstaff, Bad Luck + More