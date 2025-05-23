Mountaineers Now

The Five Most Likely Breakout Candidates for WVU Football in 2025

A handful of names to pay close attention to this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray (5) catches a pass and runs for extra yards during the third quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray (5) catches a pass and runs for extra yards during the third quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
With so many new faces populating the West Virginia football roster in 2025, the Mountaineers will need more than a handful of players to take their game to the next level in order for this team to be competitive.

I've got five breakout candidates that I'll be watching closely this fall.

Note: Transfers/newcomers are excluded from this list.

QB Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I still believe Jaylen Henderson has a chance to win the job, but per the rules of the list, he does not qualify. Marchiol has been waiting for his turn in Morgantown, and although it's been a small sample size, he has played well when called upon. It may be a different offensive scheme and coaching staff, but he's been around the block and has steadily improved as a passer and processor.

WR Rodney Gallagher III

West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher
West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The first two years of Rodney Gallagher's career were mishandled by the previous coaching staff, in my opinion. He's not a gadget receiver or two-way player. He can be a legitimate threat in the passing game when fully concentrated on being an actual receiver who is allowed to run routes and not jetsweeps or playing nickel for five snaps a game.

WR Jaden Bray

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray (5) catches a pass and runs for extra yards during the third quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Injuries prevented Bray from seeing the field much a year ago, but he was dominant in the practices leading up to the season. There's reason to believe that he could make a serious jump in his final year of college ball and perhaps be one of the Mountaineers' top weapons on the outside.

OL Nick Krahe

WVU OL Nick Krahe. WVU Athletics Communications

Krahe will be in position to fight for a starting spot this fall at tackle, but will have to beat out several veterans to do so. Previous offensive line coach Matt Moore raved about his development last year and how well he took care of his body. He may not be quite as polished as some of the other options, but his ceiling is higher.

DL Asani Redwood

West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood
West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Redwood has dealt with some injuries throughout his young career, but finally, he has an offseason where he's not rehabbing and can focus on developing his game. He didn't begin playing football until late in his high school career, but he's already shown flashes of being a solid player. Now that he's been around, he knows what he needs to work on and can become more than just a flash in the pan.

