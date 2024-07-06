The Gauntlet That Will Determine if WVU is a Contender in 2024
Things are lining up for the West Virginia Mountaineers to have a magical season in 2024. They may not be a favorite to win the Big 12 Conference on the outside, but those who closely follow this team know they can do some special things this fall if they stay healthy and a few things break their way.
WVU's high-powered offensive attack will be the lifeblood of this team, but the production from the defensive unit is what will ultimately determine how much success the Mountaineers will experience this season.
As far as the Big 12 race is concerned, West Virginia will have to face some of the best the league has to offer. The good news? Three of its toughest five games are at home. The bad news? The five toughest matchups are all clumped together, spanning from September 21st to October 26th.
THE STRETCH
Sept. 21 vs. Kansas
Oct. 5 at Oklahoma State
Oct. 12 vs. Iowa State
Oct. 19 vs. Kansas State
Oct. 26 at Arizona
This five-game gauntlet will go a long way in determining whether or not the Mountaineers are contenders or pretenders. The final four games on this year's slate are at Cincinnati, vs. Baylor, vs. UCF, and at Texas Tech - all were picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 in the preseason poll, as voted on by the media.
Getting through that brutal stretch 4-1 or better would put WVU in a magnificent position to make their first-ever trip to the Big 12 championship game. Dropping two games isn't the end of the world, but it will put a lot of pressure on them to go perfect down the stretch. Losing three? It just simply can't happen. If WVU drops three of those games you might as well cancel any plans of a December trip to Arlington.
