Ranking the Top WVU Uniform Combos
Like most who follow college football, I'm a sucker for uniforms. I love all the crazy designs and combinations schools come up with, but sometimes old school is the best look.
West Virginia has several different combinations they can wear, including a new black set which pays homage to the coal miners in the state. Which are their five best uniform combos? Here's what I think.
Note: Photos for some uniform combinations may not be available due to the recent re-design. This does not impact the ranking.
5. Storm Troopers
Helmets: White
Jerseys: White
Pants: White
Yes, I know. You don't need to tell me about the dreadful record they have in this uniform. That doesn't mean it's not a clean look. And if you think about it, WVU usually saves the storm trooper look for its biggest road game of the year, so yeah, the record isn't going to be nice and shiny.
4. Traditional Gold Rush
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Gold
Pants: Gold
The gold really pops, especially at night. I've never been a fan of the banana suits, so that's why I included the blue lid here. Too much gold can indeed be a bad thing.
3. Coal Rush
Helmets: Black
Jerseys: Black
Pants: Black
I didn't know what to expect when I first heard that WVU would be unveiling an all-black uniform. If they were going to do it, they had to knock it out of the park to help win over the portion of the fan base that hates anything but the traditional school colors. They exceeded expectations with these and it just might be the best alternate uniform in all of college football.
2. Traditional Away
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: White
Pants: Gold
When you have so many options, it can be easy to roll out a new look each week on the road. For me, the traditional blue-white-gold look is aesthetically pleasing. It reminds you of the golden era of Mountaineer football - a combo that needs to be in the rotation more often.
1. Traditional Home
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Blue
Pants: Gold
There can't possibly be any other combination that sits at No. 1, right? For years, this was the main home uniform for WVU and it's one that has seen many victories. Much like the traditional road set, this blue-blue-gold combo should be worn more than once a year.
