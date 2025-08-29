What We Know and Don’t Know About WVU’s Wild QB Battle Entering Week One
Tomorrow marks the start of Rich Rodriguez's second tenure at West Virginia, but it also marks the official start of the quarterback battle. Yes, the competition has been ongoing for months, dating back to the spring, but it's just truly getting started.
What we think
Redshirt junior Nicco Marchiol is expected to take the first snap for the Mountaineers' offense Saturday afternoon, but that has not been officially decided. Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson and Charlotte transfer Max Brown are also expected to see some game action, but how much will depend on the flow of the game. My predicted order of appearance? Marchiol, Henderson, Brown.
What we know
The one thing we know for certain is that Rodriguez will play multiple quarterbacks. And by multiple, I mean more than two. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. get some reps as well, even if it's in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. They may be perceived as "developmental" quarterbacks, but they have earned the right to get a shot, even if it's just for a few snaps.
Plus, there's nothing more valuable than taking in-game reps, and in the case of Scott Fox, he can appear in four games without burning his redshirt. There aren't going to be many opportunities to get him on the field this season due to the strength of the schedule, so keep your eyes peeled for No. 15.
What we're watching for
Who can operate the offense most efficiently without the catastrophic mistakes? Turnovers factor into the equation, yes, but there's a lot more that goes into it, especially when there are three or four decisions that can be made in the RPO game. The quarterback who has the least amount of mistakes and keeps the ball out of harm's way will likely get the majority of the reps when the Mountaineers head to Athens next week.
Nicco Marchiol - For Nicco, can he be enough of a weapon with his legs for this offense to be at its best? He's a willing runner and a physical one, but doesn't have the speed of some of the others in this QB room. For him to assert himself as "the guy," he's going to need to be sharp in the pass and read game and show that he's capable of hitting some big plays every now and then.
Jaylen Henderson - Not trying to do too much. It's easy for pressure to creep in, even in a game like this, because he wants to go out and make a statement. Also, because he didn't get any game action last year at A&M. He injured his non-throwing arm in the bowl game two seasons ago, so this will be his first game back at it. Staying away from the big mistake is going to be critical for all QBs, but especially Henderson, who probably feels more pressure to make those big, splash plays.
Max Brown - Consistency. He's a scrapper and a fighter, but unfortunately, it takes more than effort to be a successful quarterback. He can hit some big throws here and there, but has to be more efficient on the easy stuff underneath. If he is, he'll see his career 51.2% completion percentage spike.
