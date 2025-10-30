The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Houston Preview + Prediction
West Virginia (2-6) is back on the road after a quick pit stop at home and will square off with No. 22 Houston (7-1) this Saturday.
On this week's The Walk Thru Game Day Show, we discuss...
McAfee + NIL Era
Last week on College GameDay, Pat McAfee told everyone how he covered for a big-time WVU donor who didn't live up to a commitment when it came to payments. We explain why this isn't just a WVU problem and why it will continue to happen in Morgantown and all across the country. However, can the Mountaineers be competitive in this era? Eugene lays out some tips for how WVU can build its roster and have sustained success.
A Turning point?
Moral victories don't count, but they can make you feel a lot better when things are going really badly. Last week's performance by true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox, in addition to the defense getting back on track, could be the start of this thing turning around.
After the commercial break, Eugene and I reveal our players to watch, go into detail about what WVU has to do on both sides of the ball to win, some key stats you need to know, and make our predictions in our weekly pick'em segment.
This week's pick'ems are:
Go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI, and make your picks by placing them in the comments section. If you go 5/5, you'll receive an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon from his time at West Virginia
The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs will kick things off at approximately 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Football season show schedule
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
NCAA Tournament in Year One? Record Predictions for WVU Basketball Are In
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 22 Houston
JUCO Defensive Back Opens Up Recruitment, Decommits from West Virginia
West Virginia's Win Probability vs. Houston Has Completely Flipped Since the Preseason
Scotty Fox Took Control vs. TCU and Now Has a Chance to Cement Himself as QB1