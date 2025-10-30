NCAA Tournament in Year One? Record Predictions for WVU Basketball Are In
We are just days away from the official start of the 2025-26 season and year one of the Ross Hodge era in Morgantown. Will an almost entirely new squad mesh early and rack up enough wins to get to the NCAA Tournament?
Here are our record predictions for the season.
Schuyler Callihan: 18-13 (7-11)
I know, I already changed my prediction from what I said on Between The Eers the other day, but it's only by a game. I really like all of the offensive options Ross Hodge can turn to, making life a little bit easier when your best player inevitably has an off night. A year ago, if Javon Small couldn't get going, the Mountaineers would be in for a long day. All five in the starting lineup are capable scorers, and it helps that you have two elite bucket-getters in Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff.
The thing that has me believing in this bunch is its bench. Far and away better than what Darian DeVries assembled a year ago. You have a handful of guys like Chance Moore, Jackson Fields, and Morris Ugusuk who have been a part of winning and can also score the ball.
Defensively, I think this group has a little way to go, but that's Ross Hodge's specialty, so I'm confident he'll get the most out of them on that end of the floor.
I've got WVU getting out to a strong start, but the physicality of the Big 12 eventually catches up to them, resulting in them landing on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Christopher Hall: 21-10 (9-9)
Although the Mountaineers were egregiously left out of the NCAA tournament last season, Ross Hodge will have the difficult challenge of repeating what Darian DeVries did last season – Win in year one.
Hodge and his staff constructed a solid roster during their shortened offseason. Hodge brought point guard Jasper Floyd and AAC sixth man of the year Brenen Lorient to Morgantown. Having a point guard that understands the system with a host of new players should expedite the offensive installation, while Lorient, a six-nine forward, looks poised to have a big season in the Big 12.
Guards Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff potentially will battle for the team’s leading scorer. Huff led the NCAA in three pointers made (131), and Eaglestaff averaged 18.6 points per game at North Dakota.
Seven-footer Harlan Obioha has a big upside and appears to have the ability to carve out space in the paint. With Obioha and Lorient, West Virginia could have the best post presence since Derek Culver.
As a collective, I think this edition of the Mountaineer basketball team has a chance to earn an NCAA tournament bid. West Virginia will likely go 12-1 in non-conference action, including a win over Pitt, and 9-9 during the Big 12 slate for a 21-10 overall record.
