JUCO Defensive Back Opens Up Recruitment, Decommits from West Virginia

West Virginia's recruiting class shrinks by one.

Schuyler Callihan

Jaylon Jones
West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class *grew* yesterday with the commitment of defensive back Jayden Ballard, who flipped his decision from Buffalo. Just a few hours before the news of Ballard dropped, junior college defensive back Jaylon Jones (Fresno City College) announced that he would be reopening his recruitment. Jones committed to West Virginia back in early June.

"After conversations with my family and coaching staff, my recruitment is now 100% open," Jones posted on X. "I will be looking to sign at the end of December! I am a 6’2" 180 FS/DB with great coverage and tackling skills!"

In recent weeks, Jones has scooped up offers from several FCS programs such as Abilene Christian, Campbell, North Dakota, Sam Houston, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, and Utah Tech.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

