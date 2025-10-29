JUCO Defensive Back Opens Up Recruitment, Decommits from West Virginia
West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class *grew* yesterday with the commitment of defensive back Jayden Ballard, who flipped his decision from Buffalo. Just a few hours before the news of Ballard dropped, junior college defensive back Jaylon Jones (Fresno City College) announced that he would be reopening his recruitment. Jones committed to West Virginia back in early June.
"After conversations with my family and coaching staff, my recruitment is now 100% open," Jones posted on X. "I will be looking to sign at the end of December! I am a 6’2" 180 FS/DB with great coverage and tackling skills!"
In recent weeks, Jones has scooped up offers from several FCS programs such as Abilene Christian, Campbell, North Dakota, Sam Houston, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, and Utah Tech.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
