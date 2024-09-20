Three Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Kansas
After a 1-2 week last week on prop bets, it's time for a bounce back and I feel pretty confident about this week's picks. Below, you'll find three prop bets for Saturday's Big 12 opener between West Virginia and Kansas. Odds were found at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jalen Daniels Passing Yards (197.5): UNDER
West Virginia ranks 120th out of 134 FBS schools in passing defense, allowing 280.7 yards through the air per game. With the number being so low, you'd think Daniels would be able to hit the over with ease. But through the first three games of the season, Daniels has struggled to throw it, completing just 54% of his pass attempts for 442 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. As bad as West Virginia's secondary has been, I don't see Daniels throwing for roughly half of what he produced in the first three games combined. Plus, the Jayhawks are going to want to run the ball and run it A LOT.
Jalon Daniels Rushing Yards (28.5): OVER
In my opinion, this is the easiest play on the board for the entire game. I do believe West Virginia will get to Daniels a couple of times for a sack which will hurt his overall rushing number, but one big run could be enough to get the job done. In the two games against FBS foes, WVU has struggled to tackle a scrambling quarterback. Drew Aller (Penn State) rushed for 44 yards on six carries, while Eli Holstein (Pitt) went for 59 yards on 14 carries. Daniels is the most natural runner of three and will have more designed runs called for him than the other two had combined. He rushed for 65 yards vs. UNLV and 35 yards against Illinois. Two years ago against WVU, he ran for 85 yards on 12 carries. Take the over.
CJ Donaldson Rushing Yards (59.5): OVER
Neal Brown said during his radio show on Thursday night that this is the best he's seen Donaldson running the football. In his last two games, Donaldson has rushed for 204 yards on just 33 attempts which is good for a 6.1 per carry average. Kansas' run defense has been solid thus far, but I don't see them holding this big physical back under 60 yards.
