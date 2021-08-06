Three Takeaways from WVU's Initial Depth Chart for 2021 Season

West Virginia released the first depth chart for the 2021 season and although this gives folks a good idea of who will be seeing the majority of the first-team reps, nothing is concrete. Fall camp is getting underway this weekend and with still four weeks until the season opener, a lot can change on the depth chart.

Some guys who are currently pegged as starters may end up being backups and vice versa. There are also some spots that have an 'OR' listed at the top meaning that there is going to be serious competition between the two names. For instance, at right guard, there is no starter listed. It is shown as Doug Nester OR Jordan White.

There are also some areas of the roster like left tackle, center, spear where walk-ons are listed as the No. 2 option. Don't read too much into that. Remember, this depth chart was filled out quite a while ago so that it could be placed in media guides at Big 12 media days in Dallas. Come week one, I would expect at least two of those three positions (left tackle and spear) to have a scholarship player listed at No. 2. West Virginia only has one center on scholarship (Zach Frazier) and Tyler Connolly, a walk-on, is listed as the backup. If something were to happen to Frazier, you would likely see James Gmiter slide into center.

Even though this depth chart doesn't mean a whole lot, here are three things that I noticed right away, two of which won't likely change before the start of the season.

QB Will Crowder is not shown on the depth chart

I love "Goose's" game, I really do. He's got smooth arm action and release and has pinpoint accuracy. I know Garrett Greene and 2022 commit Nicco Marchiol is who the fans are most excited about but don't count out this guy to be the starter in the future. Not seeing him listed on the depth chart is not a surprise since he will more than likely be redshirting this fall. If Doege or Greene were to go down, he will be moved onto the chart serving as the backup.

Question marks on the right side of the offensive line

As things are currently listed, both right guard and right tackle jobs are up for grabs. Jordan White and Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester are set to battle it out at right guard while Parker Moorer and John Hughes will go at it for the right tackle spot. Nester has experience playing right tackle as well so there's also the possibility of him moving out there which will allow White to get the nod at right guard. WVU has three guys they really like on the right side (White, Nester, and Moorer) but only have two starting spots available - this is a good problem to have.

Defensive newcomers will make an impact

Despite losing Dreshun Miller (Auburn), Tykee Smith (Georgia), and Jeffery Pooler (Northwestern) to the transfer portal, WVU dipped into the portal themselves and nabbed LB Deshawn Stevens (Maine), LB Lance Dixon (Penn State), and CB Charles Woods (Illinois State). With two of the three making the jump from the FCS level, you always wonder how much of an impact they're going to have on a game, if at all. Stevens was a stud at Maine and earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. He will serve as the backup to Josh Chandler-Semedo at the MIKE. Penn State transfer Lance Dixon will backup Exree Loe at the WILL, and Woods will backup Jackie Matthews at one of the corner spots. Again, this could all change by the time the ball is kicked off on September 4th but looking at who is in each of those position rooms, I expect it to remain as it currently shows.

