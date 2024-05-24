Top Three Impact Transfers for WVU Football
The transfer portal treated West Virginia exceptionally well last year, producing a consensus All-American in cornerback Beanie Bishop. While that level of production should not be the expectation, there are a few guys who will make an immediate impact for the Mountaineers this fall and could be All-Big 12 caliber.
WR Jaden Bray
Bray is an experienced receiver who has been buried in a deep wide receiver room at Oklahoma State. This past season, though, he did have somewhat of a breakout season hauling in 30 receptions for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His best football is ahead of him and here at West Virginia, he should get a huge increase in targets. Bray has big play ability and can become a serious threat for the Mountaineers after the catch.
OLB Ty French
Purely from a production standpoint, I don't think Neal Brown has had a more effective pass rusher than Ty French. Now, as good as his numbers have been there are a couple of concerns. One - he's undersized and two - the jump from FCS to FBS isn't always a smooth transition, especially for a guy that only has one year to figure it out. From the tape that is available on French, I feel confident that he'll be able to navigate through the transition pretty successfully and add another dimension to West Virginia's pass rush.
CB Kekoura Tarnue
A late addition to a secondary that has had an infusion of transfers this offseason, Tarnue may be the most active of the bunch. This past season, he recorded 53 tackles, four passes defended, three interceptions, and one sack. It would be wise for defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley to move him around playing him at CAT safety, a little bit at spear, outside at corner...really just all over the place. You have to find a way to get this kid on the field.
One to watch: CB Garnett Hollis Jr.
Exceptional length, very reminiscent of Rasul Douglas. Needs to be a little more active around the football, but has the potential to be a high level starter for WVU.
