Trey Lathan Throws Some Tampa 2 Shade and Reveals Nicco Marchiol's Tendency
Former West Virginia linebacker Trey Lathan had himself a night to remember on Saturday, picking up a dominating 41-10 win over his former school and also picking off his former teammate, Nicco Marchiol, for his first interception of the season.
"Those guys were blowing me up all week, so it felt good to put a dub to them. I wish them the best, though. My first pick... I envisioned it all week," Lathan said in a postgame interview. "I was telling them that I knew he was going to throw me one on the hash, and it was like a dream. I knew he was going to throw one on the hash, and I just thank God I was there. I know he likes to throw on the hash. I told (my teammates) I was going to pretend like I wasn't there and then run as soon as he takes his hand off the ball. He does that a lot. He predetermines who he's going to a lot."
To pour a little salt on the wound, Lathan made a post this morning, throwing a little shade toward the Mountaineers, stating, "Came a long way from Tampa 2."
If you are unaware, former WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley called Tampa 2 coverage against Arizona twice, where Lathan was playing deep centerfield with no safety help, and it led to a pair of massive plays.
Ex-WVU head coach Neal Brown was none too pleased with the call and sided with Lathan.
“Not good defense. Maybe once you get stuck. What we’re doing is playing a Tampa 2 where he’s running the middle. On the first one, if we get to the quarterback, it’s a non-issue. He actually played it pretty well, but the scramble, he got out-athleted. One of those, okay, but we should have never put him in that position again. That’s not Trey’s fault.”
Lathan and the Jayhawks won this round, but the Mountaineers will have their shot at revenge next year when Kansas makes the trip to Morgantown.
