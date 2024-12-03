Two Group of Five Schools Interested in Hiring Neal Brown as Head Coach
Recently fired West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown is already receiving interest from other schools in the FBS, strictly at the Group of Five level.
Prior to his firing over the weekend, Brown was mentioned as a potential target for UMass, which just so happens to be his alma mater. Although going back to a place he's familiar with makes a lot of sense, there are better options on the table for the former Mountaineer header.
According to John Brice of FootballScoop, a couple of schools in North Carolina are interested in hiring him as their next head coach.
"Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Brown is a central figure in the head coaching search at Appalachian State and could now be in the mix at Charlotte as well."
Brown didn't get things turned around at West Virginia, going 37-35 in six seasons on the job, but could be a big hit at the Group of Five level in a bounce-back opportunity. In four years at Troy, Brown went 35-16, won three straight bowl games, and picked up wins over LSU and Nebraska.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Neal Brown Speaks for the First Time Since Being Fired
WVU's Top Commit Isn't Going Anywhere, Plans to Sign in Early Signing Period
College Football Insider Believes Ja’Juan Seider 'Might Be In Play' for WVU Job
2025 DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles Explains Decision to Sign with WVU This Week