Stock Up, Stock Down: Sharpshooters, Early Season Optimism + More
For the second time in three nights, the West Virginia Mountaineers leave Hope Coliseum with a victory despite a not-so-encouraging performance. Here's the latest WVU basketball stock report following WVU's close win over Campbell.
Stock Up: Treysen Eaglestaff
After a rather quiet debut, Eaglestaff had a much more aggressive approach in this one, which was nice to see. He didn't light up that stat sheet, but did hit double figures, finishing the night with 12. It's just a matter of time before he really gets comfortable in the system with his teammates and starts heating up.
Stock Down: Paint protection
Way too many straight-line drives for Ross Hodge's liking, and it was Campbell's bread and butter tonight. They never really had to run much offense, and instead, just got the ball into the hands of their playmakers and let them get downhill. Some of this is on WVU for not moving their feet quickly enough and staying in front of their man, while the other part of it was losing track of guys away from the ball.
Stock Up: Honor Huff
Huff scored 16 in the opener, but shot just 3/12 from the floor (3/11 3FG). Tonight, he scored 16 points in the second half alone and ended the night with 23, connecting on 5/10 (4/9 3FG). The good news? He scored 20+ without having a red-hot night.
Stock Down: Early season optimism
No one is ever going to completely write off a team after just two games. That being said, the Mountaineers have a lot of work to do if they're going to be a team that competes in March Madness this season. If you're Ross Hodge, you hope this is just a factor of all the newness and that it will eventually work itself out. If they're able to take care of business on Sunday against Lehigh and then beat Pitt next Thursday, that will provide a little more fuel for the optimism tank.
The Mountaineers and Lehigh will tip things off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
