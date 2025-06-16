BREAKING: WVU Stays Red-Hot as 2026 OL Justyn Lyles Commits to the Mountaineers
Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff continue to roll on this Father's Day Sunday with yet another commit in the 2026 recruiting class. This time, the Mountaineers land offensive lineman Justyn Lyles (6'5", 260 lbs) out of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“First and foremost, I want to express my utmost gratitude to God, as without his guidance and blessings, I wouldn’t be in the position I stand in today. I want to thank my family and coaches for believing in me and giving me the resources and recognition that I have gotten from all the programs who have offered me, but with that being said, I am thrilled to announce my commitment to West Virginia University,” he posted on X.
Lyles picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Ohio, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan, and a few others.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, and S Emory Snyder.
