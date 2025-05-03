BREAKING: Offensive Lineman Donovan Haslam Commits to WVU
One thing that has been apparent this spring transfer cycle is that West Virginia was not pleased with the overall depth of the offensive line in spring practice. They have now added five new offensive linemen since the end of spring practice, with the newest one coming today in Donovan Haslam from Austin Peay.
Haslam was a member of the 2022 class and appeared in 10 games as a true freshman. He took a redshirt in 2023 and only appeared in two games. However, in 2024, he won the Governors' starting left tackle position and totaled 622 snaps. He posted an above-average Pro Football Focus grade of 64.0 and excelled as a pass blocker with a 72.8 grade.
From our own Schuyler Callihan on April 29th:
"He's a big, nasty, physical lineman who possesses powerful hands to go along with a strong lower half. In addition to his power, he's pretty athletic for his size and can pin and pull smoothly. If he were to land at West Virginia, he'll be in the mix for a starting spot. At worst, he'd be a swing tackle option and someone Rodriguez could utilize in jumbo packages."
The 6'4" 332-pound lineman from Perry, GA, held other offers from FIU, Southern Miss, North Texas, Kennesaw State, Nevada, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, UAB, Fresno State, and other FBS programs.
Since Rich Rodriguez took over the Mountaineers have now added Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay), Carson Lee (Mississippi State), Josh Aisosa (Oklahoma), Malik Agbo (Texas), Mickel Clay (North Alabama), Robby Martin (NC State), Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), and Kimo Makane'ole (LSU) from the transfer portal.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
