Updated WVU Football Running Back Depth Chart with Jaylan Knighton & Kannon Katzer
Change is in full swing in the West Virginia running back room, even since spring ball, where the Mountaineers have added a pair of veterans through the portal.
Jahiem White has the starting job locked up, but he's going to need a little bit of help if this offense wants to be one of the best units in the Big 12 Conference.
So, where does it come from?
Here's a look at my updated running back depth chart, following the recent commitment from SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton and Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer.
No. 1: Jahiem White
If White can stay healthy, he is in a great position to be one of the top backs in the Big 12 Conference. His production was a little more hit and miss last season, but I would attribute much of that to the offensive line not being nearly as good as it was in the run game as it was in 2023. Teams also adjusted to White after getting some film on him. Now, it's time for White to make that leap and become a 1,000-yard rusher.
No. 2: Jaylan Knighton
The former Miami and SMU back is a perfect fit for Rich Rodriguez's offense. They desperately needed to add another veteran to the mix who could run away from defenders and make things happen in space. Knighton fills that need. For his career, Knighton has totaled 1,981 yards and 17 touchdowns on 423 carries.
No. 3: Tye Edwards
Edwards may be listed third, but he'll be heavily involved. The 6-foot-2, 237-pounder will be the thumper for the Mountaineers. He'll handle much of the short-yardage/goal-line work, but will do much more than that. In my opinion, Knighton and Edwards are more like 2A and 2B.
No. 4: Kannon Katzer
Katzer is the most recent addition to the running back room, coming over from Ferris State. He's a scrappy and feisty runner, playing bigger than his 5'9", 190-pound frame would suggest. This past season, he rushed for 1,128 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, helping Ferris State to a Division II championship.
No. 5: Diore Hubbard
Hubbard is the youngest of the bunch, but has starting potential down the road. Rodriguez and the offensive staff are big believers in what he can do. He may be fifth on my chart now, but don't be surprised to see him rise with a strong fall camp and contribute this season.
No. 6: Clay Ash
The former walk-on had a solid winter and spring, resulting in winning the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award, which recognizes the program's top walk-on. Assuming he's still rostered in August, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams. There's too much depth in front of him to log any time on offense.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
JJ Quinerly Outshines Teammate, No. 1 Pick Paige Bueckers in WNBA Debut
Joe Mazzulla, Deuce McBride to Square Off in Eastern Conference Semifinals
Javon Small Receives an Invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine
No. 16 West Virginia Looks to Keep its Big 12 Momentum Against Texas Tech