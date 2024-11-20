Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How West Virginia Beats UCF

Breaking down the Mountaineers' keys to the game versus the Knights.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats UCF.mp4
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats UCF.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia has lost four of its six home games this season, but UCF has lost six of its last seven games. Something has to give. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall lay out the keys to the game this week for the Mountaineers.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Iona

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. UCF

Everything UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Said About West Virginia

Between The Eers: Early Season Thoughts on WVU Basketball

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football