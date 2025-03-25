WATCH: Reid Carrico Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico gives his thoughts on the current coaching staff
The West Virginia University football program held its 10th spring practice Tuesday morning.
West Virginia University running back Reid Carrico met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed learning the new scheme of defensive coordinator Zach Alley, remaining at WVU, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
WATCH: Larry Porter Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
