WATCH: Reid Carrico Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference

West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico gives his thoughts on the current coaching staff

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 10th spring practice Tuesday morning.

West Virginia University running back Reid Carrico met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed learning the new scheme of defensive coordinator Zach Alley, remaining at WVU, and more.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

