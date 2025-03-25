WATCH: Larry Porter Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
West Virginia University running backs coach Larry Porter meets the media for the first time since arriving in Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its 10th spring practice Tuesday morning.
Running backs coach Larry Porter sat with the media following the morning practice session and gave his reason for joining Rodriguez's staff, evaluated the running back, his thoughts on Jahiem White, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
WATCH: Reid Carrico Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
