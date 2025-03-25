Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Larry Porter Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference

West Virginia University running backs coach Larry Porter meets the media for the first time since arriving in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 10th spring practice Tuesday morning.

Running backs coach Larry Porter sat with the media following the morning practice session and gave his reason for joining Rodriguez's staff, evaluated the running back, his thoughts on Jahiem White, and more.

