WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his assessment of the Mountaineers following the 10th practice of the spring period
The West Virginia University football program held its 10th spring practice Tuesday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media following the morning practice session and explained his evaluation during spring break, figuring out the 105=man roster, newly hired inside receivers coach Logan Bradley, and more.
WATCH: Larry Porter Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
WATCH: Reid Carrico Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
