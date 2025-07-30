WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Fall Camp Day 1
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives his thoughts following the first day of fall camp
The West Virginia University football program hell its first day of fall practice on Wednesday.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed the quarterback depth chart, evaluating players, eligibility with transfers and more.
