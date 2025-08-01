WATCH: Rod West Fall Camp Day 3
The West Virginia University football program held its third practice of fall camp Friday morning.
Cornerbacks coach Rod West met with the media following the morning practice session and discussed his room's role within the defense, creating turnovers, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Fall Camp Day 3
WATCH: Travis Trickett Fall Camp Day 3
WVU FOOTBALL QUICK FACTS
West Virginia University is entering its 133rd football season.
First Year of Football: 1891
All-Time Record: 787-533-45 (.593)
All-Time Bowl Record: 17-24 (.415)
Last Postseason Appearance: 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis L 42-37
Lettermen Returning in 2025 (18)
Offense (6)
Jaden Bray, Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III, Nicco Marchiol, Jahiem White and Jarel Williams
Defense (10)
Caden Biser (LB), Israel Boyce (S), Reid Carrico (LB), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (S), Keyshawn Robinson (CB), Kekoura Tarnue (S), Ben Cutter (LB), Asani Redwood (DL), Hammond Russell IV (DL)
Specialists (2)
Preston Fox (KR/PR), Oliver Straw (P)
Starting Experience Returning
Offense (63)
Xavier Bausley (OL/11), Jaden Bray (WR/12), Preston
Fox (WR/12), Rodney Gallagher III (WR/10), Landen
Livingston (OL/1), Nicco Marchiol (QB/3), Jahiem
White (RB/14)
Defense (43)
Caden Biser (LB/1),Reid Carrico (LB/2), Ben Cutter
(LB/9), Asani Redwood (DL/1), Kekoura Tarnue (S/14),
Edward Vesterinen (DL/16)
Specialists (78)
Oliver Straw (P/37), Preston Fox (KR-PR/41)
