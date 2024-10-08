WATCH: Wyatt Milum Iowa State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum previews the No. 11 Cyclones
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.
Offense lineman Wyatt Milum sat with the media on Monday and graded the o-lines performance at Oklahoma State, team chemistry and more.
