Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Iowa State Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum previews the No. 11 Cyclones

Christopher Hall

Wyatt Milum Iowa State preview.mp4
Wyatt Milum Iowa State preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to Mountaineer Field on Saturday in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on Fox.

Offense lineman Wyatt Milum sat with the media on Monday and graded the o-lines performance at Oklahoma State, team chemistry and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Iowa State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Iowa State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jaheem Joseph Iowa State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football