Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 "Mike" LB Order

Taking a look at how the "Mike" linebacker position may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the "Mike" linebackers.

Starter - Josh Chandler-Semedo

Chandler-Semedo has been a stalwart on the Mountaineer defense over the past two seasons. He is the eraser in the 2nd level that eliminates big plays from happening in the run game and does a decent job in pass coverage. Now heading into his third season as a starter, Chandler-Semedo will be one of the most important parts of the defense's success in 2021. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded 118 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Backup - James Thomas

Thomas has good closing speed and can be a big help in stopping the run. He plays with aggression and does not shy away from making the big hit across the middle. Thomas also played quarterback in high school, so that helps him understand how to read things on the defensive side and identify where the quarterback is wanting to go with the ball.

3rd string - Lance Dixon

I believe Dixon is better suited to be an outside linebacker but due to the lack of number the Mountaineers have, I could see them starting him inside. He could be considered one of the fastest linebackers on the roster but needs to improve his tackling in the open field. All Dixon needs is more reps. Now that he's at West Virginia, he'll get those reps and eventually blossom into a starting role.

4th string - Deshawn Stevens

Stevens recently transferred in from Maine and is hoping to make the jump to the FBS level a successful one. It's really hard to gauge how much of a role he will have on the defense since fall camp doesn't start for another month but I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up being as high as No. 2 at the MIKE behind Chandler-Semedo.

During his three seasons at FCS-level Maine, Stevens totaled 128 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Stevens was without a doubt the Black Bears' best defender and led the team in tackles (36) in the shortened four-game season this spring. At the conclusion of the season, Stevens earned First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.

