West Virginia Continues to Build Pass Rush with Oregon Transfer

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Zac Alley added his third edge rusher of the transfer portal class after former Oregon outside linebacker Tobi Haastrup pledged to the Mountaineers Friday evening, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

He made no appearances for the Ducks last season.

Haastrup arrived on the national recruiting radar as one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in the 2025 class. He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranked him as the No. 21 defensive end nationally and the No. 215 overall recruit in the country, while Rivals graded him as the No. 12 weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 20 player out of Texas.

The 247Sports Composite viewed Haastrup as a top-300 prospect, ranking him as the No. 24 edge rusher nationally and the No. 38 overall recruit from Texas. He was also listed as the No. 33 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 49 prospect in the state by 247Sports.

Despite his rapid rise, Haastrup’s football background is relatively brief. Originally from London, he grew up playing soccer and competing in track and field and did not begin playing football until his senior year of high school. That lone season proved productive, as he totaled 48 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries at Mayde Creek High School in Texas, earning an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl.

Haastrup drew interest from a wide range of Power Four and Group of Five programs, including Boston College, Boise State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Jackson State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, USC, USF, UTEP, UTSA, Vanderbilt, and Virginia,

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

