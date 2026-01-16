West Virginia Secures Portal Commitment from Freshman Defensive Back

Now that the dead period is over, we should see quite a bit of movement. Moments ago, West Virginia secured a commitment from Kent State cornerback transfer Jaire Rawlison (5'9", 182 lbs).

As a redshirt freshman, Rawlison totaled 54 tackles, six passes defended, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Rawlison allowed 35 catches on 60 targets for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. He ended the campaign with a 65.6 coverage grade, 69.3 against the run, and 85.5 as a tackler.

Coming out of high school, he also reeled in offers from Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, and a few others.

Rawlison will have three years of eligibility remaining and will join a room that has been fully revamped this offseason. He becomes the fifth cornerback transfer to commit to the Mountaineers this cycle, joining Chams Diagne (Georgia State), Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), and Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma).

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

