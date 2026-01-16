Princeton Native, 2025 Kennedy Award Winner, Commits to West Virginia

The best in West Virginia, stay in West Virginia. That's the goal for Mountaineer head football coach Rich Rodriguez, and on Friday morning, his staff received a commitment from class of 2026 athlete Brad Mossor out of Princeton.

As a senior, Mossor hauled in 93 catches for 1,510 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing the ball 125 times for 939 yards and 28 scores. At season's end, he was named the recipient of the Kennedy Award, which is given to the best player in the state of West Virginia. In addition to playing running back and wide receiver, Mossor can also play on the defensive side of the ball as well. He returned two turnovers for touchdowns and also took four to the house on special teams.

I'm not sure where Rodriguez and Co. plan to rep him at the start of his career, but I'm also not sure it really matters. He's a ballplayer. Whatever he is asked to do, he'll do it at a high level and consistently. While he may not have the impact that some of those who signed back in December may have, he could be a key piece down the road after developing in the system and getting a little bigger. Could be a sneaky good addition for WVU.

West Virginia's Updated 2026 recruiting class (does not include transfers)

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown, John Johnson III

RB: Amari Latimer, Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, Chris Talley, SirPaul Cheeks

WR: Charlie Hanafin, Malachi Thompson, Robert Oliver, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Greg Wilfred

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Aidan Woods, Camden Goforth, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya

DL: Carter Kessler, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack, Jaylen Thomas

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Jeremiah Johnson

LB: Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin

CB: Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, Rayshawn Reynolds, Da'Mun Allen

S: Jayden Ballard, Emory Snyder, Miles Khatri, S Da'Mare Williams, Rickey Giles

ATH: Matt Sieg, Brad Mossor

