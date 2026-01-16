West Virginia Eyes Freshman Pass Rusher in Transfer Portal After 10‑Sack Season

West Virginia has had a ton of success over the last decade or so recruiting the JUCO level, and early in Rich Rodriguez's second tenure in Morgantown, he's dipping his toes into that pool fairly often, particularly at one school — Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas.

A year ago, the Mountaineers' coaching staff landed four players who, at different times, played at Hutch — RB Tye Edwards, WR Oran Singleton Jr., EDGE MarShon Oxley, and CB Jordan Scruggs. This recruiting cycle, WVU has already signed four more — DL K.J. Henson, DL Darius Wiley, CB Da'Mun Allen, and CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. — and there could be more on the way.

Shortly after being hired, new pass rushers coach Larry Knight sent out an offer to Hutch defensive end J'Lynn Allen. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder totaled 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups as a redshirt freshman.

Allen would have at least three years of eligibility remaining and perhaps four if the NCAA were to grant an additional year to those who spent time at the junior college level, as they did a year ago. That's something that has to be decided on, and coaches around the country are pushing for five years of eligibility, getting rid of the redshirt rule, which is also something they've voiced their opinions about, wanting it to increase from four games to nine.

As of Friday morning, West Virginia's defensive line room consists of Brandon Caesar, Taylor Brown, Nate Gabriel, K.J. Henson, Will LeBlanc, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Corey McIntyre Jr., Wilnerson Telemaque, Jaylen Thomas, and Darius Wiley.

At bandit they have David Afogho, Harper Holloman, Jeremiah Johnson, Carter Kessler, and Noah Tishendorf

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How Pro Football Focus Graded West Virginia's Transfer Additions From Their 2025 Season

How WVU Transfers Were Rated as Recruits and Which Were the Most Coveted Prospects

Players Still on West Virginia's Roster Entering the Final Day of the Transfer Portal

Marshall Lands Third West Virginia Transfer This Portal Cycle

West Virginia 2026 Signee Requests Release From NLI, Will Play for Another School