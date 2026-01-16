West Virginia Adds Young SEC Safety to the Secondary

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Zac Alley bolstered the backend of the Mountaineers’ secondary after securing a commitment from former LSU safety Jacob Bradford.

Bradford appeared in five games as a true freshman for the Tigers last season, gaining early experience in one of the nation’s deepest defensive back rooms before opting for a new opportunity following the firing of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

A consensus four-star prospect out of Louisiana football powerhouse Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Bradford was regarded as one of the top two safeties in the state in the Class of 2025. He earned two-time first-team All-District honors in 2022 and 2023 and established himself as one of the premier defensive backs in the region.

Nationally, Bradford was ranked as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports and checked in as the No. 26 safety in the country and the No. 10 overall player in the state according to the On3 Composite.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

