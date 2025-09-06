West Virginia Fans Predict the Outcome of WVU at Ohio
Last week, the majority of West Virginia fans who participated in our poll predicted the Mountaineers to beat Robert Morris by 20-29 points. Only 19.5% correctly predicted a 40+ point win.
In our poll for this week's game between West Virginia and Ohio, we had two options that went down to the wire. Only a very small percentage expect the Bobcats to pull off the upset.
Here are the results
West Virginia wins big: 44.9%
West Virginia wins close: 51.4%
Ohio wins: 3.8%
After watching Ohio nearly pull off the upset of Rutgers on the road last week, it's easy to see why some West Virginia fans are a little nervous heading into Athens. Yes, it is expected to be an even divide in the crowd, but that only plays a small factor into the game. This will be a much stiffer test for West Virginia's defense as they'll face one of the most underrated quarterbacks in all of college football in Parker Navarro. If WVU's defense doesn't keep contain, it could be a long day and could force the offense to try and outscore the Bobcats in order to leave Athens with a win.
WVU's History vs. Ohio (WVU leads all-time series, 13-4)
2001: West Virginia 20, Ohio 3
1987: West Virginia 23, Ohio 3
1984: West Virginia 38, Ohio 0
1983: West Virginia 55, Ohio 3
1949: Ohio 17, West Virginia 7
1948: West Virginia 48, Ohio 6
1945: Ohio 14, West Virginia 0
1934: West Virginia 7, Ohio 2
1922: West Virginia 28, Ohio 0
1921: West Virginia 7, Ohio 0
1912: West Virginia 6, Ohio 0
1911: West Virginia 3, Ohio 0
1907: West Virginia 35, Ohio 5
1906: Ohio 9, West Virginia 6
1905: West Virginia 28, Ohio 0
1898: West Virginia 16, Ohio 0
1897: Ohio 12, West Virginia 0
West Virginia and Ohio will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPNU. Be sure to tune in for the Mountaineer Postgame Show on our YouTube Channel (West Virginia On SI) immediately after the game.
