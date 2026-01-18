West Virginia Football Transfers Who Are Still Looking for a New Home

The transfer portal opened on January 2nd, and over the two-week period, over 40 players from West Virginia's 2025 roster departed. Many of them have found their next home, but there are still a bunch who are waiting to find the right spot.

Here is the full list of players still available in the transfer portal.

QB Nicco Marchiol

This is clearly the most surprising of the entire list. I figured Marchiol would have found a home by now, despite coming off the foot injury. The injury is probably giving teams cause for concern, even at the Group of Five level. While things may not have worked out for him in Morgantown, he will always be remembered for his commitment to the program, and of course, his two wins over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, particularly this past year's come-from-behind overtime victory.

RB Tye Edwards

This is a somewhat new entry. I've been asked about Edwards and the possibility of him returning a bunch over the past couple of weeks, but I don't see how he's going to get another year of eligibility. I mean, he had to go to court to get this past season, and while he missed the majority of the year with an injury, he did play in a few games and has been in college for a number of years now. Even if it's a possibility he can play, WVU is moving on. They can't afford the risk.

RB Diore Hubbard

Hubbard seemed like someone Rich Rod would consider bringing back, but instead, he flipped the entire room. Like Marchiol, I'm stunned he hasn't found a home yet, and that Cyncir Bowers, who had less of a role, already found his next destination (UConn).

CB Dawayne Galloway

Galloway may be one you're not all that familiar with because he didn't see the field as a freshman, but he was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, and someone who certainly has the ability to play at the Power Four level.

The rest of the bunch

QB Jaylen Henderson, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Clay Ash, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jordan McCants, WR Jarel Williams, TE Noah Braham, OL Brandon Homady, OL Ethan Chill, OL Mickel Clay, OL Jude Edwards, OL Wyatt Minor, EDGE Keenan Eck, EDGE Jackson Biser, EDGE Adam Tomczyk, LB Mike Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB BJ Hendrickson III.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Adds Villanova Linebacker Jason Hall from Transfer Portal

What Each New WVU Transfer is Rated on the College Football 26 Video Game

SEC School Scoops Up West Virginia OL Transfer Donovan Haslam

Curtis Jones Jr. Transfers to One of West Virginia's Most Heated Rivals

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Rich Rod, WVU May Have Found a Niche in Portal Recruiting